Illegal brick kiln along Brahmaputra sealed by Palasbari Revenue Authorities

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An illegal brick kiln operating under the name TBI at Nahira, located along the banks of the Brahmaputra River under the Palasbari Revenue Circle, was sealed on Thursday by Palasbari Revenue Circle Officer Dr. Angkita Sharma.

The brick kiln had allegedly been functioning for a long period without valid documents and the necessary permissions. In this regard, Dr. Angkita Sharma had issued several notices to the owner of the TBI brick kiln, Paresh Kalita, seeking the submission of relevant documents. However, the owner reportedly failed to respond or comply with the directives.

Consequently, Dr. Sharma sealed the brick kiln in the presence of Loharghat Forest Range Office official Nayanjyoti Das and Nahira village head Prithuram Hazarika.

It may be mentioned that around 14 brick kilns are located under the jurisdiction of the Palasbari Revenue Circle, of which 10 are currently operational. Authorities stated that several of these functioning kilns are also operating without proper documentation.

The Circle Officer informed that further drives against illegal brick kilns in the area will be carried out soon.

