Back-to-back drowning incidents amid heatwave raise alarm in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Amid the ongoing heatwave and soaring temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, two drowning incidents have been reported within two days in Bajali district, raising serious concerns over water safety. The latest tragedy claimed the life of a teenager, while two others were rescued from the waters of the Pahumara river at Bhaukamari village.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijeet Rajbongshi (16 years). According to local sources, the incident occurred when three youths aged between 15 and 17 years entered the river for a bath to seek relief from the intense summer heat. While two of them were rescued by the SDRF team, Abhijeet drowned in the river.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the locality and once again highlighted the dangers of bathing in rivers and ponds during the summer season.

Notably, a similar drowning incident was reported two days ago at Raipur village in the same district, where another 16-year-old, namely Jasan Roy, lost his life after drowning at a nearby pond. The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns as large numbers of people continue to visit rivers and ponds to escape the scorching temperatures.

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