Assam: 10th Standard Student Hospitalised After Alleged Assault By Headmaster At Bajali School

Guwahati: A tense situation unfolded at Sarupeta High School in Assam's Bajali district after a Class 10 student was allegedly assaulted by the school's headmaster, leading to hospitalization of the latter due to his injuries.

As per local sources, the student, identified as Ratul Rajbongshi from Kolbari village, sustained injuries following the alleged incident and was subsequently admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. The exact circumstances that led to the alleged assault have not yet been officially disclosed.

The cause of the alleged assault has not been made official yet. This incident has caused outrage from the family of the victim as well as local people, as they demanded a proper response from the headmaster identified Sanjiv Kumar Talukdar.

The local also alleged that complaints regarding the physical punishment of students had previously been raised against the headmaster. However, there has been no verification of the said allegation by authorities.

As per sources, it is revealed that Talukdar began teaching at Sarupeta High School approximately two months ago.

This accusation and incident has created concern amongst the local people and parents who are worried about the safety of students studying on that school, The Police and the school authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement and further details are awaited.