Backbone of smugglers to be broken, says Karimganj SP Padmanath Barua

SILCHAR: "We are determined to rein in smugglers and break their backbone forever," pointed out Padmanath Barua SP of Karimganj after the seizure of Burmese cigarette packets worth Rs 4 lakh from a Bolero at Kayasthagram, 25 km from the border town on Sunday. The seizure was made in a joint raid by Karimganj and Nilambazar police on a tip-off from a reliable source.

The vehicle and its driver Altaf Hussain were arrested. The culprits behind the illegal transportation of Burmese cigarettes would be traced and brought to the book to face legal action. The joint police team laid a trap for the Bolero in which cigarettes were hidden behind the stack of vegetables.

The SP has sent sleepless night messages for the smugglers and anti-social elements of the district caught in the cobweb of drugs, opium, narcotics and yaba tablets with its disastrous effects on youths in particular. "The police will not rest till these smugglers and the routes they use are identified and the illegal business is put to an end," said the SP. The cigarettes seized are most favourite brands classic and peacock made in Myanmar. The packets of cigarettes were being transported from Myanmar to Mizoram and from there to Karimganj via the Rangamati corridor.

All the police stations and outposts have been alerted and kept in action mode, besides streamlining the intelligence network. The State government is extending necessary help and cooperation to put a stop to the clandestine business. Ever since the joining of Padmanath Barua as SP, Karimganj police has been bolstered up.

