Badulipar PHC Without Permanent Doctor Since 1992, 20 Villages Left in Lurch

10 staff, but no permanent doctor, leave Badulipar PHC struggling to serve 20 villages.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Badulipar Primary Health Centre (PHC), under the Charingia Block PHC in Bokakhat Co-District, has been functioning without a permanent doctor since its establishment in 1992.

The only major healthcare facility serving the area currently has 10 staff members, including a temporary doctor undergoing training, a health educator, field assistant, laboratory technician, pharmacist, GNM, two ANMs and two Grade-IV employees. An ASHA supervisor and nine ASHA workers also assist the centre in serving around 20 villages, particularly pregnant women, newborns, children and mothers.

The PHC reportedly handles the highest number of deliveries among PHCs under the Charingia Block PHC, with ASHA workers assisting in most cases. However, the absence of a permanent doctor has forced patients requiring advanced treatment to be referred to the District Civil Hospital and Assam Medical College in Jorhat.

Residents said doctors are appointed temporarily for one year and transferred elsewhere after completing their tenure, leaving the centre dependent on another temporary appointment.

The issue has reportedly been raised several times with the District Health Department, former MLAs and the present Bokakhat MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, but no solution has been found.

Residents have urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Health Minister and Atul Bora to immediately appoint an experienced permanent doctor at the PHC, citing the healthcare needs of the large rural population.

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