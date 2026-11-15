Baharul Islam mesmerizes audience with emotional depth in 'Aakash' adaptation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A memorable theatrical evening unfolded at Nalbari Natya Mandir as the stage adaptation of 'Aakash,' a celebrated short story by renowned Assamese litterateur, playwright, and filmmaker Dr Bhabendranath Saikia, captivated hundreds of theatre lovers. The production, presented by the Seagull Group, featured eminent actor and playwright Baharul Islam in the lead role of Jyotirmoy Choudhury. His remarkable performance, marked by emotional depth and versatility, left the audience spellbound. Through his portrayal of Jyotirmoy Choudhury, Baharul Islam conveyed a significant message to the audience, bringing out the deeper meaning and emotional essence of Saikia's original story. His nuanced interpretation of the character emerged as one of the major highlights of the evening. The supporting actors and actresses also delivered commendable performances, providing excellent support to the lead actor and contributing significantly to the overall success of the production.