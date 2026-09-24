Bajaj Beyond launches flood relief for 10,000 families in Upper Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Bajaj Beyond, the flagship CSR initiative of the Bajaj Group, has launched a major relief distribution drive in collaboration with the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) to support 10,000 families affected by the recent devastating floods in Upper Assam.

The relief programme was formally inaugurated at a special event held at Ankur Cultural Centre in Solapathar village under Lakwa in Charaideo district on Tuesday. Relief kits containing essential food items, first-aid materials, and educational supplies for students are being distributed among flood-affected families over a two-day period. During the programme, eight individuals who played significant roles in providing assistance to flood-hit people were felicitated for their contributions. Among those honoured were Doomdooma Press Club Vice-President Abhijit Khataniar, Sivasagar Additional District Commissioner Rananmoy Bharadwaj, and former Charing correspondent of Dainik Janambhumi Barnali Baruah.

Other awardees included Shravan Prasad Majhi, Sohan Choudhury, Kanhaiya Choudhury, Anand Majhi, and Mustaq Rahman.

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