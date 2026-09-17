Bajali Achieves Milestone in Maternal Care with Complete Shift to Institutional Childbirth

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Bajali district has recorded a major achievement in maternal and newborn healthcare by registering 100% institutional deliveries and zero home deliveries during the first four months of the current financial year, from April to July 2026.

According to data from the district Health Department, institutional deliveries in Bajali have shown consistent improvement over the past few years. The rate stood at 99.65% in 2024-25 and increased to 99.81% in 2025-26, before reaching 100% during April-July of 2026-27.

The figures indicate that all 713 deliveries recorded during the April-July period of the current financial year took place at health institutions. Bajali reported 3,167 institutional deliveries in 2024-25, followed by 3,321 in 2025-26. The district also witnessed a significant reduction in home deliveries, with the number declining from 11 in 2024-25 to six in 2025-26, before falling to zero in the first four months of the current financial year.

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