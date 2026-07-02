Tension Erupts at Bokakhat Hospital After Woman’s Death Following Childbirth Surgery

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tense situation prevailed late on Tuesday night at the Shaheed Kamala Miri Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Bokakhat following the death of a woman after childbirth-related surgery.

The deceased, identified as Deepa Gowala, underwent surgery at the hospital and was later referred to Jorhat due to her critical condition. She died after being shifted to Jorhat for advanced treatment.

Following her death, family members and locals brought her body back to the sub-divisional civil hospital in Bokakhat and staged a protest, alleging negligence.

Protesters demanded action against the doctor and nurses involved in the surgery, leading to tension on the hospital premises. Some people even attempted to perform the last rites of the deceased at the hospital premises.

Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

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