Bajali DC Mridul Kumar Das launches special climate change classes in schools

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: In a praiseworthy move to promote environmental awareness among students, the District Commissioner of Bajali, Mridul Kumar Das, ACS, has introduced special classes on climate change in all Higher Secondary Schools across the district. The initiative aims to educate young learners about the pressing issue of global warming and its impact on the planet.

As part of the programme, sessions will be held on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month. Setting an inspiring example, Mridul Kr. Das himself conducted the first session today at Bajali Higher Secondary School, where he interacted with over 100 students.

During the session, Das explained the causes and consequences of climate change and discussed simple, practical steps that individuals can take at home to monitor and reduce its impact. The event also included an engaging one-on-one discussion with students, fostering curiosity and participation.

Highlighting the need for grassroots awareness and collective responsibility, Das urged the students to adopt sustainable habits and act as change-makers within their communities.

This forward-looking initiative by the Bajali district administration marks an important step toward nurturing environmentally conscious citizens and combating climate change through education.

