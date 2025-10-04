Free dialysis centre inaugurated in Bajali under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP)

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a major step forward for healthcare in Bajali district, a state-of-the-art dialysis centre under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) was inaugurated at the Swahid Madan Rauta Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, Pathsala.

The initiative, announced by Assam’s Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark programme launched in 2016 to ensure free dialysis services in every district and sub-divisional hospital across India.

“With the inauguration of this centre, twelve patients can now receive dialysis treatment daily in Pathsala,” said Minister Dass. “Previously, patients had to travel to Guwahati, Barpeta, or Mushalpur in Baksa district for treatment. This facility will particularly benefit economically disadvantaged patients.”

The ceremony was attended by Bajali District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das, Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta Dr Bhupen Bora, Deputy Superintendent Dr Utpal Baruah, and representatives from various organizations.

Minister Dass dedicated the facility to the people of Bajali, expressing optimism that the new centre would bring much-needed relief to kidney patients and significantly improve healthcare access in the region.

