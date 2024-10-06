Bajali District Administration Finds Unsanitary Conditions at Chef Kitchen Restaurant Following Vishva Hindu Parishad Complaint

A Correspondent

Pathsala: After a compliant received from Vishva Hindu Parishad Assam, a team Bajali district administration visited the ‘Chef Kitchen’ restaurant at Pathsala. They discovered that the restaurant’s kitchen was in deplorable condition, with old meat found stored in the freezer for an extended period. Expired sauce bottles were also noted, alongside uncovered food items. The utensils were reportedly kept in filthy conditions.

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety, where customers have reportedly been served rotten food in the restaurant near Bhattadev University of Pathsala.

Meanwhile, the Bajali district administration along with food safety department seized the rotten foods and expired items from the restaurant and further investigation is going on. Vishva Hindu Parishad Assam alleged, “In Bajali there are many luxury restaurant, the administration should check these restaurants, whether they are providing hygienic food or not. Outdoor and Interior design of many restaurants looks good, but kitchen is in deplorable condition.”

