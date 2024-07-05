Prasanta Sarma Remembered on 5th Death Anniversary, Meritorious Students Felicitated at Bajali

PATHSALA: Meritorious students were felicitated in memory of Prasanta Sarma on his 5th death anniversary. Noted social worker Prasanta Kumar Sarma, aka Bhaiti, was remembered by a number of organisations in Pathsala on his 5th death anniversary on Thursday.

His widow, Purabi Sarma, and other family members, along with the members of the Pathsala Press Guild and local people, also paid floral tribute, which was followed by the lighting of an earthen lamp at the office of ‘Udayan Sangha’.

In the programme, various social workers, political parties, and local organisations were present. During the programme, Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar announced to give an ambulance or Hearse Van (dead body carry van) to the ‘Udayan Sangha’. “It’s our responsibility to help NGOs. We should support each other,” Talukdar said. Prasanta, who was the secretary of the Bajali Sports Association and chief advisor to Udayan Sangha, was also working as a physical instructor at Swahid Akshendra High School, Bajali. He breathed his last in Pathsala in 2019.

