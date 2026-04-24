BAJALI: Pathsala meat shop faces FIR over illegal nanny goat sale, hygiene lapses

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: At a time when food safety and hygiene remain major public concerns, allegations of illegal sale of nanny goat (female goat) meat and poor sanitary conditions at a meat shop in Pathsala market have sparked public outrage and led to legal action.

Local organizations, including Hindu Parishad Assam and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, have strongly objected to the practice, claiming that the sale of nanny goats violates existing norms and raises serious ethical as well as legal concerns. According to reports, while billy goat meat is typically priced at around Rs 700 per kg, certain vendors are allegedly selling nanny goat meat at the same rate, misleading customers and engaging in unfair trade practices.

As part of their intervention, the groups collected meat samples from the shop and submitted them to the Veterinary Department for examination. They warned that such practices, if left unchecked, could contribute to the spread of diseases.

Taking the matter seriously, the organizations have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Pathsala police station against the concerned meat seller.

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