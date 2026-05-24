BAJALI: Pathsala residents demand immediate repair of Dr.Bhupen Hazarika Path

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Residents of Pathsala in Bajali district have expressed strong resentment over the deplorable condition of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, alleging prolonged negligence by the concerned authorities despite repeated appeals.

According to local residents, the road has remained in a severely damaged condition for a long time, causing immense hardship to commuters and nearby residents.

The situation reportedly worsens during the flood season, when large portions of the road become muddy and waterlogged, making movement extremely difficult for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

Residents suggested that the authorities should construct the road using paver block technology, which they believe would be more durable and suitable for flood-prone areas.

Speaking to The Sentinel, local resident Himangshu Deka said that despite raising the issue several times, the authorities have failed to fulfil the long-standing demands of the people.

"The condition of the road becomes worst during floods. We have been demanding proper repair work for a long time, but the officials concerned have not taken necessary action yet," he alleged.

Residents claimed that the poor condition of the road not only affects daily transportation but also poses serious risks to school students, elderly citizens, and emergency services during the monsoon season.

Locals have urged the concerned department and district administration to immediately inspect the road and take necessary steps for repair and maintenance before the upcoming rainy season further deteriorates the situation.

The residents appealed to the authorities to look into the matter on priority and provide relief to the public at the earliest.

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