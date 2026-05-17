Modified Tractor-Trolleys Without Number Plates Spark Safety Fears on Pathsala–Manas Route in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Concerns are growing among commuters over the increasing movement of modified tractor-trolleys fitted with wooden planks and carrying sand, stones, and other construction materials on rural roads connecting Pathsala to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park in Assam.

Several such vehicles are reportedly operating without registration number plates, raising serious questions about road safety and enforcement. Many tractors have allegedly been modified with oversized wooden bodies and are being used for heavy commercial transportation despite possible violations of transport regulations.

Commuters travelling through the area said that overloaded tractor-trolleys frequently move through narrow village roads and small bridges, causing visible damage to the infrastructure. The continuous movement of these heavy vehicles has reportedly led to cracks, potholes, and deterioration of roads originally meant for light vehicles.

The route is considered an important shortcut connecting Pathsala to Manas National Park, a major tourist destination known for its wildlife and natural beauty. Travellers fear that the movement of overloaded and allegedly unsafe vehicles could also pose a threat to tourists and other commuters using the road.

Questions are also being raised over how such vehicles are operating without proper number plates and whether regular inspections and enforcement drives are being conducted by the concerned authorities.

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