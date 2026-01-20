Bajali schoolboy builds fully functional electric model of Chandrayaan-3

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A 15-year-old schoolboy from Bajali district has drawn widespread admiration for his remarkable creativity and innovation after building fully functional electric toy models of Chandrayaan-3, JCB, tractor, dumper, jeep, ship, camera stand made from Bamboo, and several other vehicles using locally available materials such as cardboard boxes.

The young innovator, Rahul Talukdar, is a Class 9 student of Swahid Akhendra Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, a government school in Bajali. He is the son of Dipak Talukdar, an e-rickshaw driver, and Kanaklata Talukdar, residents of Doloi Gaon–Halgiri Ghat village in Bajali district. Coming from a financially poor family, Rahul’s achievement stands as a powerful example of determination triumphing over hardship.

Despite limited resources, Rahul has shown a deep passion for science, mechanics, and innovation from an early age. His electric models reflect not only creativity but also a sound understanding of basic engineering and electrical principles. Inspired by India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission and the agricultural and construction machinery he observes in everyday rural life, Rahul transformed simple ideas into impressive working models through self-learning, curiosity, and dedication. He is also interested in playing the Nagara at various programmes and earns money by performing with it.

Teachers, classmates, and local residents have praised his work, calling it a matter of pride for Bajali and a shining example of the hidden talent present in rural Assam. His achievement has renewed discussions on the importance of identifying and nurturing young innovators by providing them with proper guidance, platforms, and financial assistance. Many believe that with the right encouragement and mentorship, Rahul has the potential to become a future engineer or scientist who could contribute meaningfully to the nation.

Local residents and educators have appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu to take note of the young talent and extend necessary support, encouragement, and opportunities so that such rural innovations can be nurtured and showcased on a larger platform. A teacher from the school said, “He is a very curious and hardworking student with a strong interest in science and innovation. Despite limited resources, he has demonstrated exceptional creativity and problem-solving skills. We feel proud of his work and strongly believe that with proper guidance, he can reach a much larger platform and bring pride to Assam and the nation.”

