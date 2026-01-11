National Youth Day celebrated With drug awareness programmes in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: The Taluk Legal Services Committee (TLSC), Bajali District, organised the celebration of National Youth Day along with a series of drug awareness programmes under the Drug Awareness and Wellness Navigation Scheme across various schools in the district.

The programmes aimed to educate students about the harmful effects of drug and substance abuse, promote healthy lifestyles, and guide young minds towards positive and responsible citizenship. Marking National Youth Day, the ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda were highlighted, with emphasis on youth empowerment, moral values, self-discipline, and social responsibility.

During the sessions, students were sensitised on the physical, mental, and social impacts of drug abuse, the legal consequences of drug-related offences, the importance of mental wellness, and the role of youth in building a drug-free society. Resource persons interacted with students, encouraging open discussions and active participation. Awareness materials were also distributed.

The programmes witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and school authorities. The initiative helped strengthen preventive measures against drug abuse and motivated students to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

The Taluk Legal Services Committee, Bajali District, reaffirmed its commitment to continue such legal awareness and wellness programmes in the future for the welfare of society, especially the youth.

