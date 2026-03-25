Bajali Sets Up Media Monitoring Committee to Vet Political Ads Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls

With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election approaching, the District Election Officer of Bajali has constituted a District-Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) to regulate political advertising and oversee media activity during the poll period.

The move follows standard guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for all poll-going districts.

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