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Bajali Sets Up Media Monitoring Committee to Vet Political Ads Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls

The District Election Officer of Bajali has constituted an MCMC to pre-certify political advertisements across print, electronic, and social media platforms in line with Election Commission guidelines.
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With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election approaching, the District Election Officer of Bajali has constituted a District-Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) to regulate political advertising and oversee media activity during the poll period.

The move follows standard guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for all poll-going districts.

Also Read: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) forms legal panel to monitor Zubeen Garg case

The MCMC has been tasked with pre-certifying political advertisements before they are published or broadcast across any media platform — including print, electronic, and social media.

The committee's role is to ensure that all political content put out during the election period complies with established election norms, preventing the misuse of media for undue electoral influence.

2026 Polls
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