Baksa DC Ranjan Sarmah launched solar lamp project at Borimakha model village

A Correspondent

Baksa: Foundation stone for the installation of solar lamp was laid on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Baksa, Ranjan Sarmah under the Adarsha Gaon Yojona at Borimakha model village under Chapaguri constituency of Baksa district.

In the presence of MLA of Chapaguri, Thaneswar Basumatary, Additional Deputy Commissioner SadhanSirkar and Planning Officer HareshwarBasumatary, Deputy Commissioner Sarmah said that this project would surely benefit the people of this model village. He also appreciated the farmers of the village for their innovative farming as they produced strawberry, dragon fruit and watermelon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sirkar and MLA Basumatary also spoke on the occasion. Under this scheme, total 60 solar lamps will be installed in two model villages of Chapaguri constituency, namely Borimakha and Daodhara. The cost of one solar lamp under the scheme is Rs 2645. Total 362 households of Borimakha village will be benefited from the scheme.

