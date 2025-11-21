Baksa district marks World Toilet Day with massive sanitation drive

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The divisional-level World Toilet Day was formally observed on Wednesday in Baksa district, underscoring the critical importance of sanitation and hygiene under the ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) initiative. The comprehensive programme brought together administrative leaders, public officials, and key community stakeholders to reinforce the message of universal and sustainable sanitation.

The event was held under the esteemed presence of the SDO (Civil), Salbari. Also in attendance were the Asstt Commissioner, Salbari, the AEE, PHE Mushalpur Sub-division, the TO, SBM-G, and the JE, P&RD, lending administrative weight to the sanitation drive.

Reflecting a strong commitment from the community, participation was robust across various sectors. The programme was enthusiastically joined by students, representatives from NGOs and SHGs, CWCs, the District Coordinator, and managers of various resorts, homestays, and hotels. This diverse attendance highlighted the collaborative, multi-sector approach required for effective sanitation management.

A wide range of essential Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities were carried out to educate and motivate the participants:

A detailed session was conducted providing a brief description of the various components and guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and the successful implementation of assets at the field level.

Recognizing efforts in sustainable waste management, certificates were formally distributed for the successful installation and operation of the Solid and Liquid Waste Management Resource (SGLR) system. Outstanding contributions to cleanliness and sanitation were recognized and celebrated through the distribution of Swachhata Awards, encouraging continuous efforts towards maintaining a clean environment. The programme concluded with a unified Swachhata Pledge, where all participants committed to dedicating time and effort to cleanliness and promoting hygiene in their respective spheres of influence.

