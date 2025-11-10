Baksa district holds ‘Run for Unity’ to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The district administration of Baksa in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and My Bharat, organized a ‘Run for Unity’ or Unity March (Ek Bharat Aatmanirbhar Bharat) on Sunday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sources from Baksa district administration informed that the rally commenced from the Police Reserve, Barbari, and concluded at Bathouphuri field, celebrating the ideals of national integration and collective strength.

The programme began with a floral tribute to Sardar Patel by MP Joyanta Basumatary, Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MCLA Begum Aktara, and District Commissioner Gautam Das. The dignitaries paid homage to Patel’s monumental contribution in uniting more than 560 princely states and laying the foundation of a united and strong India.

District Commissioner Gautam Das remarked that the unity and integrity of modern India stand as a testament to Sardar Patel’s vision and leadership. He emphasized that Patel’s ideals continue to guide the nation towards strength, self-reliance, and progress through science, technology, and robust institutions.

Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma stated that the Unity March reaffirmed the nation’s collective resolve to uphold harmony and strengthen the spirit of unity. He noted that the yearlong celebration of Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary serves as an opportunity to renew our ‘Sankalp towards Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.’

As part of the observance, cultural performances and a plantation drive were also organized at Nehru Higher Secondary School, adding colour and enthusiasm to the commemoration.

Over 500 participants took part in the march, including personnel from the 54th, 27th, 24th, and 64th Battalions, officials from the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office, government employees, students, youth volunteers, and sports enthusiasts.

