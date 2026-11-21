OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A newly constructed View Point at Bamin Hading, alongside a suite of upgraded visitor amenities, was officially inaugurated today in a push to boost eco-tourism infrastructure in the Dima Hasao district.

The View Point was developed under the Chief Executive Member’s (C.E.M.) Pilot Project for the financial year 2026–27. During the same ceremony, several supporting facilities—including a gazebo, swing, footpath, and the Orchid Park Entrance Gate—were also opened to the public. These additional structures were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) via the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) for FY 2025–26.

The inauguration programme was attended by several prominent members of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) and forest officials. Executive Members (EMs) Monjoy Langthasa, Nojit Kemprai, Ratan Jarambusa, Samsing Engti, Noah Daime, and Zosumthang Hmar graced the occasion, alongside Members of Autonomous Council (MACs) Dhriti Thaosen, John Phoithong, and Pronath Rajiyung.

According to officials, the completion of these projects marks a significant milestone in the administration’s ongoing efforts to develop sustainable tourism infrastructure and highlight the natural beauty and untapped potential of Dima Hasao.