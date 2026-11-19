OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, on Wednesday officially inaugurated the much-awaited ‘Kim Hading’ at Longma, marking a significant new addition to the growing tourism landscape of the Dima Hasao district.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEM expressed delight over the launch of the destination, noting that Kim Hading’s unique charm and natural appeal give it immense potential to emerge as a major tourist hotspot in the days ahead. The development is expected to draw an increasing number of visitors to the region while creating fresh economic and livelihood opportunities for the local community.