Barak BJP rejuvenates with confidence to take on opposition

Silchar: After the whirlwind morale boosting round up trip by Congress State President Ripun Bora and AIUDF supremo Badaruddin Ajmal, can BJP State chief Ranjit Dass, remain away from the poll blitzkrieg and the party leaders and workers of Barak Valley to whip their dormant spirit lying low? The BJP state president came for 9-day long tour programme in order to galvanize the organisational set up and infuse the spirit of leaders and workers with enthusiasm to get themselves prepared for the poll battle ahead with mission 100 plus in the State as a whole and at least to add four more seats to the eight already in its kitty from the valley.

A challenging task no doubt, but RanjitDass, the seasoned and well experienced leader of the Saffron party knows all about the tits and bits of framing strategy to beat the opposition or main adversaries, Congress and AIUDF, on their own turf. His poll mantra to the party hierarchy of Barak Valley has been to keep their spirit high and the ambition within reach. His round trip by now has covered meet with leaders and workers on how organisation of the party has to be strengthened from the ground zero, covering every booth, at Silchar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

BJP state president has also been covering leaders and workers' meets at the rural bases of Sonai, Dholai, Katigorah, Lakhipur, Udharbond, and Borkhola constituencies of Cachar where the message conveyed is to keep the party and alliance on winning track. The performance of BJP in the Hyderabad civic elections, Bihar, recently concluded by elections of different states, and at home the Tiwa autonomous council and the bright prospect in West Bengal as media reports indicate are enough to whip up the spirit of the rank and file.

The weapons to impress the voters and win the polls are, as Ranjit Dass suggested, are to unfold the manifold development in the valley, better roads and highways, making civic life easy with concrete lanes and by lanes, 24 hour electricity, water supply, and hassle free availability of rations through fair price shops, and all the centrally sponsored beneficiary schemes for the marginalised people, tea garden workers, health schemes to reach medical services to poor and needy. The feedbacks from the beneficiaries and the developments taking place with the coming to power of Sarbananda BJP-led government could be shared at public meetings, the State president further suggested.

The more than a week tour of Ranjit Dass will see its culmination at Karimganj, the border town, with great and grand workers' meet to be addressed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and a galaxy of star leaders and ministers. This will be a decisive beginning for the battle of 2021, just a few months away. The presence of Sarbananda Sonowal and his inspiring address will definitely add a new dimension to the poll strategy of the party. From all reckoning Karimganj meet will be crucial.

