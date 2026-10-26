Barak valley HC bench demand: Peaceful Demonstration in Silchar on November 7

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a renewed push for a long-standing demand, a peaceful demonstration will be held at the base of Khudiram Statue in Silchar on November 7 at 11:00 am. The demonstration aims to press for the establishment of a permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court at any suitable location in the Barak Valley, followed by the submission of a memorandum to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The decision was finalised on Sunday during a meeting of the Silchar branch of the High Court Bench Demand Implementation Committee in Silchar. Presided over by committee president advocate Dhruba Kumar Saha, the meeting reviewed the current progress of the movement and deliberated on future action plans and democratic strategies to garner broader public support.

Speakers at the meeting emphasised the necessity of a permanent high court bench in the region. Citing geographical distances, transportation hurdles, and the financial and time burdens faced by litigants, attendees stressed that judicial services must be made more accessible to the people of the Barak Valley.

It was unanimously resolved that the gathering on November 7 will showcase widespread public backing for the cause. Through the memorandum addressed to the Chief Justice, the committee will formally reiterate the demand and urge relevant authorities to address this long-pending grievance. The committee has appealed for active cooperation and participation from all sections of society to ensure the success of the upcoming program.

The meeting was attended by general secretary Nikhil Pal, advisors Uday Sankar Goswami, Dilip Kumar Dey, advocates Prasenjit Deb, Bibhas Ranjan Dey, Rudra Narayan Gupta, joint secretaries Anirban Bhowmick and advocate Debomita Chakraborty, district Bar Association vice president Pankaj Kanti Deb and others.