Barak Valley Protests Against Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Demands Refuge and Government Action

Silchar: The Barak Valley had been witnessing a series of protest against the reported torture on the Hindus in Bangladesh following the recent coup in the neighbouring country. The Viswa Hindu Parishad demanded that the India government should come forward with a policy to accord refuge to the Hindus facing religious persecution. Addressing a press meet here, Purna Chandra Mandal, the Guwahati Kshetra Dharma Prasar Pramukh, Santanu Naik, the VHP South East Prant president and others made it clear that Hindus should always have a home in India and the government had a moral obligation to ensure refuge to the persecuted Hindus. Mandal said, if needed, the government should amend CAA to accord citizenship to the persecuted minorities of the neighbouring countries.

Reacting sharply to the recent violence in Bangladesh, the VHP leaders said, the anti government movement in the neighbouring country was launched by the student community but after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, the entire situation started to change rapidly and Hindus became the targets of violence. Several Hindu temples were damaged, residences of Hindus were ransacked. Mandal said, the Hindus in Bangladesh were never in safe position was clear from the census data which shows a sharp decline of Hindu population from 32% in 1971 to 8% in recent times.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 42 organisations in Silchar expressed their solidarity with the Hindus of Bangladesh through a human chain. Later they demonstrated against the atrocities on the Hindus in Bangladesh. They handed over a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India urging them to ensure security to the religious minorities in the neighbouring country. They urged upon the Prime Minister to put diplomatic pressure to the new interim government of Bangladesh for the safety of the Hindus.

