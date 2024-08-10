Tinsukia District to Establish 25 Rural Forests Under MGNREGA in Amrit Brikhya Andolan - 2

DOOMDOOMA: Altogether 25 rural forests will be established in Tinsukia district during the ongoing Amrit Brikhya Andolan - 2. Each such forest to be established all over the district under MGNREGA scheme will have a coverage of one hectare of land.

Minister Ranjit Das who is also in charge of the State’s Panchayat and Rural Development department, told Tinsukia Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Gurnil Singh that the willing job card holders should work for a full 100 days to complete the project. He also approved the expenditure of funds from the department for the erection of barbed wire fencing for covering these rural forests.

The Minister thanked the administrative officers including District Commissioner, Tinsukia district, Swapneel Paul, IAS for undertaking such a beautiful and innovative initiative. He said these forests would play an important role in creating a green environment in the state as well as in protecting the environment and the soil. He said that this would be the first innovative initiative in the state.

In conjunction with the ongoing Amrit Brikhya Andolan -2, plans were prepared to establish forests in all Development Blocks of Tinsukia district by planting valuable trees in areas where there was at least one hectare of government undisputed vacant land.

Development Block (DB) wise these sites are spread over : Kakpathar DB - 1, Itakhuli DB - 2, Sadiya DB - 9, Guijan DB - 1, Hapjan DB - 1, Saikhowa DB - 4 and Margherita DB - 7. The Minister also reviewed the progress of implementation of other departmental schemes and gave necessary advice to the officers.

The minister, who is also in charge of Food and Civil Supplies, Law and Order and other departments of the State, assured that the Chief Minister would resolve several inter-state issues hampering the development of the district in consultation with the Chief Ministers of the respective States. The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das and District Heads of various departments.

