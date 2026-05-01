Baran Bikash Deori scores 95.60% in HS science, brings laurels to Golaghat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: Baran Bikash Deori, a student of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, has achieved remarkable success in the higher secondary final examination in the science stream, securing an outstanding 95.60%.

The meritorious student from Bachapathar in Komargaon (under Bokakhat subdivision) has brought pride not only to his school but also to the entire region.

Behind this extraordinary achievement lies the inspiring story of a devoted mother’s sacrifice. Baran’s mother, Ruma Kalita Deori, served as the head of the Assamese Department at Upendranath Brahma College in Chirang district (under Bodoland University) from 2001 to 2010. However, she chose to step away from her well-established academic career to focus entirely on shaping her son’s future. This rare sacrifice of a highly educated woman has now borne fruit through Baran’s exceptional results.

Baran secured 478 marks out of 500, achieving letter marks in all five subjects. He scored 99 in physics, 97 in biology, 96 in chemistry, 95 in alternative English, and 91 each in English and mathematics, clearly reflecting his academic excellence. Earlier, he had also qualified in JEE Mains with a percentile of 94.78 and secured 7th position in the National Science Olympiad.

Baran credits his success to the inspiration of his father, Bidyut Deori, Head of the Political Science Department at Komargaon College, along with the relentless efforts and dedicated care of his mother. He also acknowledged the support of his school’s principal, Dilip Bora; vice principal, Sangita Baruah; and the teaching staff. His achievement has brought immense joy to his parents, family members, and well-wishers.

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