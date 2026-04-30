Aditi Sonowal secures 84.6% in HS final examination, brings laurels to Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Hard work is the key to success, which Aditi Sonowal proved through her performance in the HS Final Examination 2026. Aditi Sonowal, daughter of Kamala Sonowal and Ranju Sonowal, is a resident of Bhatgaj Gaon near Demow and a student of Demow Senior Secondary School.

She secured 84.6% with distinction in the HS Final Examination, bringing laurels to her school, her village, and Demow. Coming from a financially weak background, her father works in Kerala. A meritorious student, Aditi scored 70 marks in English, 90 in MIL (Assamese), 89 in Geography, 87 in Sociology, and 87 in Political Science.

Jitul Sensua, Principal of Demow Senior Secondary School, along with the school staff, congratulated Aditi Sonowal on her achievement.

Also Read: Dispur College Achieves 100% Pass Rate in HS Final Exam 2026 for Arts and Commerce in Guwahati