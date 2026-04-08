Barpeta district admin prepared for Assam polls

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The Barpeta district administration has completed preparations for the smooth functioning of the Assam Assembly Election 2026, to be held on April 9.

The election district is made up of four constituencies with 1,121 polling centres. In No. 22 Mandia LAC, there are 307 polling stations, No. 23 Chenga LAC has 284, No. 24 Barpeta (SC) LAC has 221, while No. 25 Pakabetbari has 309 polling stations.

Among these, 231 have been identified as critical polling centres, with 20 in 22 No. Mandia LAC, 57 in No. 23 Chenga LAC, 24 in 24 No. Barpeta LAC, and 130 in No. 25 Pakabetbari LAC. There is no polling centre categorized as sensitive in the Barpeta election district.

In the No. 24 Barpeta LAC, 1 centre will be conducted by the specially-abled workers. There are a total of 4 model polling stations and 4,900 polling officials in the four LACs, with each LAC getting 1,225 officials.

9,83,367 voters will decide the fate of the candidates in the Barpeta election district in 2026. In No. 22 Mandia LAC, there are 1,44,702 male voters, 1,35,220 female voters, and 2 transgender voters, making a total of 2,79,924 voters. In No. 23 Chenga LAC, there are 1,33,977 male voters, 1,22,424 female voters, and 6 transgender voters. A total of 2,56,407 voters will cast their votes in the constituency.

On the other hand, in No. 24 Barpeta (SC) LAC, there are a total of 1,70,813 voters, among whom 86,229 are males, 84,652 females, and 2 are transgenders. In the newly formed No. 25 Pakabetbari LAC, there are a total of 2,76,143 voters, among whom 1,43,016 are males, 1,33,125 are females, and 2 are transgenders.

1,470 voter names were deleted in the Final Draft Electoral Roll of February 10, 2026. In Mandia, 119 voters were deleted, 986 were removed in Chenga 986, and 126 in Barpeta. However, Pakabetbari saw an increase of 581 voters.

Also Read: Scrutiny Deferred in Barpeta and Dhekiajuli as Assam Poll Nomination Process Nears Completion