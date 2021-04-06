Barpeta district election officer Shashi Kr Deka suspended by ECI

A CORRESPONDENT



BARPETA: Barpeta district election officer Shashi Kr Deka has been suspended by the Election Commission of India after Rs 55 lakh went missing from the trunk of the election office. Two office workers had stolen the money. The money was recovered from five different places. The accused were arrested. The Chief Election Officer of Assam, Nitin Khar, through an order, suspended Shashi Kr Deka. During the time of suspension, Deka will not be allowed to leave Barpeta without permission of the department concerned. In his place, Gayatri Sarma, Assistant Commissioner, has been made election officer. The two accused, Alakesh Deka and Pranjal Kakati, were produced in the Court and sent to jail.

