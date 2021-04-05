Polling Booth in Dima Hasao that has 90 voters registers 171 votes; 5 Officials Suspended

HAFLONG: In a massive breach of conduct, a polling booth in Haflong constituency located in Assam's Dima Hasao district have registered a total of 171 votes, whereas, the polling station had 90 names in the voters' list, said reports.



Even though 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise during the second phase of assembly elections on April 1, a total of 171 votes were cast in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The incident came to light when the District Election Officer suspended five poll officials of the booth, set up at 107(A) Khotlir LP School.

A repoll has been proposed by the DEO, however, the official order for re-election at the booth, an auxiliary polling station of the main voting center at Mouldam LP School, is yet to be issued.

The Haflong constituency has witnessed 74 per cent polling.

As per reports, the suspension order by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Dima Hasao was issued on April 2, the next day of polling, but the matter came to light today morning.

Stating "dereliction of duty", the Election Commission suspended Seikhosiem Lhangum (Sector Officer), Prahlad Ch Roy (Presiding Officer), Parameswar Charangsa (1st Polling Officer), Swaraj Kanti Das (2nd Polling Officer) and Lalzamlo Thiek (3rd Polling Officer) with immediate effect.

Reports while quoting officials stated that the villagers ditched the actual voters list issued by the authorities and rather brought a list of their own and voted accordingly.

"The head of that interior village refused to accept the voters' list and brought a list of his own. Then, the people of the village voted according to that list," an official said.

Even though it was not known why the polling officials accepted the village head's demand and whether there was any security personnel present at the polling station or the role they played.

