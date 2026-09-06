Barpeta District Honours Retired Primary Teachers with Governor’s Varishtha Sikshak Samman 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The retired primary school teachers of Barpeta district were felicitated on Saturday under the 'Governor Assam Varishtha Sikshak Samman, 2026,' in recognition of their dedicated and long-standing service to the field of education.

At the district-level ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner, Barpeta, District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak felicitated Bhabanada Bharali, the senior-most retired primary school teacher of the district, on behalf of the Governor of Assam.

The block-level honourees included Abdus Salam (Mandia), Dipcharan Roy (Bhawanipur), Radhika Mohan Nath (Rupshi), and Gopal Chandra Talukdar (Barpeta).

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