Assam News

Barpeta District Honours Retired Primary Teachers with Governor’s Varishtha Sikshak Samman 2026

The retired primary school teachers of Barpeta district were felicitated on Saturday under the 'Governor Assam Varishtha Sikshak Samman, 2026,' in recognition of their dedicated and long-standing service to the field of education.
Governor’s Varishtha Sikshak Samman 2026
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BARPETA: The retired primary school teachers of Barpeta district were felicitated on Saturday under the 'Governor Assam Varishtha Sikshak Samman, 2026,' in recognition of their dedicated and long-standing service to the field of education.

At the district-level ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner, Barpeta, District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak felicitated Bhabanada Bharali, the senior-most retired primary school teacher of the district, on behalf of the Governor of Assam.

The block-level honourees included Abdus Salam (Mandia), Dipcharan Roy (Bhawanipur), Radhika Mohan Nath (Rupshi), and Gopal Chandra Talukdar (Barpeta).

Also Read: Assam: 26 teachers honoured at Nalbari Teachers’ Day celebration

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Governor Assam Varishtha Sikshak Samman, 2026
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