A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: The District Magistrate of Barpeta district has issued a prohibitory order banning cultural events, musical programmes, stage performances, and other programmes after 10:00 pm in Barpeta district. Keeping the current situation in view, as an immediate preventive measure to maintain public order, avoid inconvenience to the general public, and ensure road safety, Barpeta District Magistrate Navadeep Pathak has issued this order under Sections 163(1) and 163(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Except in special cases, all cultural events, musical programmes, stage performances, and other entertainment programmes across the entire Barpeta district must conclude by 10:00 pm. Effective from Monday, this order will remain in force for 3 months.