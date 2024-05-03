Barpeta Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Deep Bayan, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Deep Bayan:

A resident of Guwahati’s Rup Nagar, Shri Deep Bayan, aged 50, is the son of Rabin Bayan. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Barpeta Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. At present, he serves as the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Seva Dal.

Political Career of Deep Bayan:

Deep Bayan has been declared as the representative for the Indian National Congress (INC) in the 2024 Barpeta Lok Sabha Election. He is one of the 12 nominees from Assam included in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) list.

He serves as the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, and as the Senior Spokesperson of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).