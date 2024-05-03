Barpeta Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury, AGP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury:

A resident of Bongaigaon’s Bakharapara, Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury, aged 72, is the son of Late Ramesh Chandra Choudhury. He is a candidate of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contesting for the Barpeta Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

At present, he holds the post of Member of Assam Legislative Assembly, representing Bongaigaon.

Political Career of Phani Bhusan Choudhury:

Phani Bhusan Choudhury embarked on his political journey in 1985 when he began participating in Assam Assembly elections. His remarkable achievement includes winning seven consecutive elections from the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency.

Initially, he secured victory twice as an Independent candidate, and later, he triumphed five times representing the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Currently, he holds the position of sitting MLA from Bongaigaon.