Barpeta Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury, AGP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury:
A resident of Bongaigaon’s Bakharapara, Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury, aged 72, is the son of Late Ramesh Chandra Choudhury. He is a candidate of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), contesting for the Barpeta Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
At present, he holds the post of Member of Assam Legislative Assembly, representing Bongaigaon.
Political Career of Phani Bhusan Choudhury:
Phani Bhusan Choudhury embarked on his political journey in 1985 when he began participating in Assam Assembly elections. His remarkable achievement includes winning seven consecutive elections from the Bongaigaon Assembly constituency.
Initially, he secured victory twice as an Independent candidate, and later, he triumphed five times representing the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Currently, he holds the position of sitting MLA from Bongaigaon.
Choudhury has served as the Cabinet Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Pension, and Public Grievances from 2018 to 2021. He served as a member of the Housing Committee and the Public Undertakings Committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Additionally, he held the position of Minister from 1996 to 2001. He also chaired the Public Accounts Committee from 2009 to 2011 and led the AGP legislature Party from 2011 to 2016.
Educational Qualifications of Phani Bhusan Choudhury: He has earned a degree in Bachelor of Science, from Arya Vidyapeeth College, in the year 1973.
Criminal Cases of Phani Bhusan Choudhury: He has not been convicted of any criminal offense; however, he has a pending criminal case against him.
FIR against Phani Bhusan Choudhury:
1. FIR no. 360/2020 was registered at the Bongaigaon Police Station. The same was also placed at the CJM, Bongaigaon, under G. R. no. 535/2020. The case cited the following- Sections 120 (B)/ 420 IPC. The offense was briefly described as- criminal conspiracy/ cheating.
Assets of Phani Bhusan Choudhury:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Phani Bhusan Choudhury has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 35,36,581.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Phani Bhusan Choudhury has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 2,34,50,000.
Choudhury has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 15,64,895.
Community Engagement and Outreach:
As the current MLA from Bongaigaon, he has actively listened to people’s problems and worked to improve their well-being.
Noteworthy Projects: Phani Bhusan Choudhury was involved in the launching of the SETU project in Bongaigaon and Chirang districts, targeting the poorest households.