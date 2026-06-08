Barpeta Medical College Doctors Perform Complex Free Cancer Surgery Under Ayushman Bharat

A Correspondent

BARPETA: Dr Ranjan Kr Nath, an associate professor in ENT at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, and his team successfully performed a complex surgery on a patient with advanced buccal mucosa cancer that had spread to the jawbone.

Most importantly, the patient is stable and doing well post-operatively. It took six and half hours. Talking to the newsperson about his feelings after the successful operation, Dr Nath said, “Moments like these remind me why being a doctor in a government hospital is not just a profession—it is a responsibility and a privilege.” What gives even greater satisfaction is that this needy patient received completely free treatment under Ayushman Bharat. Our public healthcare system can deliver a surgery that often costs several lakhs in private setups outside Assam. Dr Nath again expressed his sincere gratitude to the BMCH (Barpeta Medical College and Hospital) administration, operation theatre staff, anaesthesia team, nursing officers, junior doctors, supporting staff, and everyone involved in making such complex care possible.

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