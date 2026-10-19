Barpeta Police Recover Rs 2.3 Lakh and Vehicle in Ongoing Theft Probe

A correspondent

BARPETA: In continuation of the investigation into the theft at a hub in Barpeta, on October 12, an amount of Rs 2,30,000 and an i10 vehicle have been recovered and seized from the accused persons. Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen amount and ascertain other relevant facts of the case.

It may be mentioned that on October 14, 2026, Jagannath Basumatary, hub in-charge of Instakart Services Pvt. Ltd., Barpeta Hub, lodged an FIR stating that after 2 am on October 12, an unidentified person broke the rear window and iron grill of the hub located at Sundaridia, Barpeta, and stole two cash lockers containing a total of Rs 8,45,838. Accordingly, a case (Barpeta PS Case No. 397/26 under Sections 331(4)/305(a) of the BNS) was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

During the course of the investigation, four accused persons were arrested: Sudip Biswas (41), son of Late Sankar Biswas, of Dakhin Masuwa Gaon under Barpeta Road Police Station in Barpeta district; Amzed Ali (29), son of Eyasin Ali, of Aagmandia under Baghbar Police Station in Barpeta district; Nishikanta Siddha (34), son of Late Narayan Siddha, of Jyoti Nagar under Goalpara Police Station in Goalpara district; and Anesur Paramanik, son of Oman Ali, of Bhaluk Dubi under Goalpara Police Station in Goalpara district.

The accused persons were produced before the court in Barpeta and subsequently remanded to police custody for five days. During the investigation, a Bolero vehicle, two broken cash lockers and Rs 70,000 in cash had been recovered.

Additional District Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Barpeta, Samiran Baishya, stated that a further amount of Rs 2,30,000 and an i10 vehicle had been recovered and seized from the accused persons.

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