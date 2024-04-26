Barshashretha Nalbari Award conferred to successful entrepreneurs of Nalbari district

Nalbari: All Nalbari District Journalist Association celebrated Bohagor Rangin Eta Din on Thursday at Nalbari district library premises with different cultural activities. The event was flagged off early in the morning by senior journalist Rajen Deka and All Nalbari district journalist association president Brajen Talukdar. Social worker Gangadhar Barman and senior journalist M Mahibar Rahman lit traditional earthen lamp in front of the statues of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Rupkowar Jyotiprasad Agarwala. In continuation with the programme, Barshashretha Nalbari – 2024 award was conferred to some successful entrepreneurs of Nalbari district. Dr Tapan Deka, proprietor of Nalbari Maternity Hospital and Sarathi Hospital, veteran actor and producer of Bordoichila Theatre Najrul Islam, proprietor Nripendra Das, businessman Ganesh Tamuli, proprietor of Ruma Backery Ranjit Deka, businessmen Phulkan Dutta, Bhagaban Talukdar and Dhrubajyoti Talukdar were conferred the award. Nirujuddin Ahmed, president of All Nalbari Students’ Union and Nirod Das, president of AJYCP Nalbari unit also attended the event.

