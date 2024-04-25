DC Varnali Deka declared dry days in Nalbari ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Nalbari: In pursuance of the W.T. message ECF No 271931, dated March 29, from the Commissioner of Excise, Assam under Rule 326(A) of Assam Excise Rules 2016 (as Amended and under section 135(C) of the Representation of the People Act, 195 of Election Rules for holding General Election 2024 to the Parliamentary Constituency of Barpeta in the third phase of General Election, 2024 in the State of Assam to be held on May 7, Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka declared dry days in Nalbari from May 4 to May 7 for upcoming Lok Sabha Election-2024. This declaration will be in effect from 5 pm of May 5 to 5 pm of May 7 including the day of counting of votes which is fixed on June 4 or till the process of counting is over and including the day of re-poll if any.

Also Read: Assam: Lakhimpur Girls’ College observes Shakespeare Day

Also Watch: