Basanta Utsav 2024 at Nagaon Nehrubali field on May 4

NAGAON: As part of Rongali Bihu celebration, ‘Srishti’, a pioneer cultural organisation of the small town is going to organize Basanta Utsav 2024 for the 21st year at Nagaon Nehrubali field on May 4.

Local MLA and the president of ‘Srishti’ Rupak Sarma informed it this afternoon while addressing a press conference at the conference hall of Nagaon Sports Association in Nurul Amin stadium here.

MLA Sarma also intimated that like the previous years, the organization will felicitate three youngsters who are able to bring laurels to the district by achieving tremendous performances in their respective fields. They are IAS Bhaswat Saikia, model and vogue star Pori Borkakoti and Devashree Kashyap who secured 3rd position in HSLC Exam 2024. Besides, like the previous years, the organization will also present its prestigious ‘Kolongporia Award 2024’ to Bihuram Saikia, a centenarian artiste of Satriya and Shankari arts and culture of the greater Raidongia area, Sarma said, adding that noted singers Angarag Papon Mahanta and Ritika Sharma will perform musical extravaganza in the cultural night. In addition, a special programme titled as ‘Amaar Nagaon - Amaar Gourav’ will be showcased during the cultural night too through which the glorious past as well as heritage of Nagaon will be screened.

