Assam: One injured in police firing in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: A sensational incident took place in Golaghat on Monday. In the incident one person namely Baba Shyam was hospitalized after get injured in police firing.

On Monday, a young man with an iron rod in his hand was terrorising the area of Kumarpatty in Golaghat town under Golaghat police station. A local man, including two women were attacked by this youth. In this incident an anganwadi worker who was going to an anganwadi centre was also attacked. Subsequently, Baba Shyam, also known as Raja, unleashed terror in Sanjeev Bora’s house. Sanjeev Bora’s wife was also attacked by a rod and Bora got injured on head when he was on his way to catch him.

The local people were terrified. After the police was informed, two constables of Golaghat police station reached the spot and tried to control the youth. But, youth attacked the policemen. Immediately, the police initially opened fire, but when the situation was not under control, the young man was shot. Baba Shyam, who was injured in police firing, was admitted to Golaghat Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Bora was also been admitted to the hospital. Senior police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

