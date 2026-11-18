OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar, and Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BASC, marking a significant step towards strengthening agricultural capacity building, training and research in the region.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rihon Daimari, Deputy Chief, BTC; Dibyojyoti Rajkhowa, Vice Chancellor, AAU; and Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner-cum-Director of Training, BASC, along with senior officials of AAU, including directors and the registrar, and district and agriculture officials.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for farmer-centric capacity building, advanced agricultural training, and applied research, with a focus on addressing the specific agricultural needs and priorities of the region.