Six-Day training for the newly recruited AEA's successfully organized at Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The district agricultural office, Biswanath, in collaboration with the Biswanath College of Agriculture (BNCA), successfully organised a six-day training program for 49 newly recruited agricultural extension assistants (AEAs) at the BNCA. The intensive training, held from February 23 to 28, aimed to equip the field functionaries with critical knowledge and skills related to agricultural productivity. The rigorous program covered a wide array of topics, designed to provide a holistic understanding of agricultural practices. The agricultural experts from the district agricultural office, Biswanath, professors and scientists from BNCA; and the All India Coordinated Research Project for Dryland Agriculture served as resource persons, sharing their expertise and engaging with the new recruits during the six-day training sessions.

The training culminated with an evaluation test and feedback session, followed by a valedictory ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Dr Jayanta Bhuyan, Associate Dean, BNCA; P Kamalabai, Director, NERFMTTI, Biswanath; Baneswar Bey, DAO, Biswanath; Pradip Talukdar, SDAO; Sarangapani Keot, DPD, CSS-ATMA, Biswanath; Dr H Choudhury, Professor, BNCA; and others.

