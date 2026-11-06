Batadrava Police Rescue 13 Migratory Birds in Major Anti-Poaching Wetland Raid

Nagaon: In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife poaching, Nagaon Police successfully rescued 13 wild migratory birds during a targeted raid at Kuji Bil and adjoining wetlands in Dhaniabheti village. The swift anti-poaching operation was carried out early Friday morning by #TeamNagaonPolice and spearheaded by a specialized team from the Batadrava Police Station.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding active poaching rings exploiting the seasonal arrival of winter birds, officers raided the water bodies and intercepted illegal trapping setups.

During the extensive search of the wetlands, police personnel located and dismantled several hidden trapping nets. A total of 13 wild birds were safely extracted from the mesh. The rescued avian species included White-breasted Waterhens, Purple Swamphens, and Lesser Whistling Ducks. In addition to freeing the trapped birds, the raiding team recovered a significant cache of illegal bird-trapping equipment left behind by the poachers.

Following their rescue, all 13 birds were securely transported and handed over to officials from the Nagaon Forest Department for formal evaluation, medical care, and ultimate rehabilitation back into their natural habitats.

"Our teams are maintaining strict vigilance over our wetlands as migratory flocks arrive," a senior police official stated following the raid. "We are working in close coordination with forest authorities to ensure that poachers face severe legal consequences under wildlife protection laws."

Assam’s wetlands serve as critical wintering stopovers for thousands of birds traveling along global flyways. Local authorities have intensified patrols across riverine areas and char islands to curb illegal hunting and protect regional biodiversity from organized poaching networks.