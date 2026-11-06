Mizoram Eyes ‘Silk Capital’ and ‘Winter Capital’ Labels to Boost Economy

Mizoram: Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an ambitious development roadmap aiming to position the state as India’s next "Silk Capital" and "Winter Capital" today. Speaking during the state's first district-level review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Serchhip, the Chief Minister outlined plans to drastically scale up the state's economic output.

Mizoram, which has already earned national recognition as the "Ginger Capital of India," is aggressively exploring economic diversification through sericulture and seasonal tourism. "Mizoram currently contributes around 0.1 percent to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the government aims to increase the state's contribution to one per cent," Lalduhoma stated.

To achieve this ten-fold growth, the state is targeting 12 lakh annual tourist arrivals by 2030, leveraging its cool climate and expanding dedicated circuits around Aizawl and Thenzawl. The tourism push follows the operationalization of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which has already pushed monthly visitors past the one-lakh milestone.

Simultaneously, the administration is focusing heavily on expanding silk production. Mizoram's unique, cooler climate allows for successful muga silkworm rearing during summer months when high temperatures halt production in neighboring plains. The state has recently begun supplying muga silkworm seeds to Assam and Meghalaya from its new P3 seed unit in Thenzawl.

The Chief Minister also revealed the upcoming launch of the CM Blue Mission, a targeted initiative designed to turn Mizoram into a digitally advanced state. These interconnected strategies are part of the state's "Transformed Mizoram 2047" vision, which aligns directly with the central government's national "Viksit Bharat 2047" roadmap.

Lalduhoma emphasized the critical need for administrative efficiency, urging greater convergence among 43 participating government departments to systematically dismantle implementation bottlenecks.