Bathou and its tradition to be preserved: BTR Chief Pramod Boro

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief of BTR Pramod Boro on Tuesday assured that the new government would preserve Bathou, the original religion of the Bodos, and its tradition.

Boro on Tuesday attended the Bathou San organized by Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre, Kokrajharwhere he offered Bathou prayer along with followers. He said that Bathou was the original religion of the Bodos and his government would preserve it. He said that the new government had taken up various projects for the preservation and development of Bathouism.

The chief of BTR said that many youths in the society were seen indulging in activities like consumption of excessive alcohol and drugs. He said that for creating a decent society and uplift of education, the religious organization of Bathou should take up the responsibility to bring new reformation through religion in the society. The Bathou San was also attended by BTR EM Arup Kr. Dey and other religious leaders.

