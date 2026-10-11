BBC Journalist Urges Assamese Youth to Challenge Stereotypes and Embrace Perseverance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Noted journalist Sachin Gogoi, Asia-Pacific editorial lead at the BBC’s Delhi bureau, called upon the younger generation to challenge prevailing stereotypes about Assamese society, draw inspiration from their historical roots and embrace perseverance as the key to success while delivering the first memorial lecture in honour of eminent Assamese litterateur Dr Leela Gogoi at Gargaon College (Autonomous) on Friday.

Organised by the Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit (GCTU), the lecture was titled ‘Unbroken Roots, Uninterrupted Journey: The Blueprint of the Future of Assam and the Assamese.’ Focusing on the concept of ‘xipa’ (roots), Gogoi explored the enduring connection between Assamese identity, the region’s rich historical legacy, particularly the Ahom period, and the need to build a progressive future grounded in cultural heritage.

In his keynote address, Gogoi emphasised two major themes— ‘Changing Prevailing Narratives’ and ‘Embracing the Boring’—urging students to rethink established perceptions of Assamese society and recognise the importance of sustained effort in achieving meaningful success.

Challenging the stereotypical portrayal of Assam as a place where people move laahe-laahe (slowly) and are reluctant to engage in business, he argued that such generalisations contradict the courage, enterprise, and determination reflected in the region’s history. Referring to the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, he stressed the need to develop a more constructive narrative about the Assamese community, rooted in its achievements, capabilities, and potential.

Dwelling on the theme of ‘Embracing the Boring,’ he observed that the distractions of contemporary life often leave little room for stillness, concentration, and sustained effort. Drawing on the principle of deliberate practice and illustrating his arguments with anecdotes, he encouraged students to understand that success rarely comes through shortcuts but through discipline, consistency, and a willingness to persist with routine tasks.

Gogoi also emphasised that Dr Leela Gogoi’s legacy should not be confined to his achievements as a literary figure. His contributions, he said, reflected a broader commitment to the Assamese language, cultural heritage, and preservation of Assamese identity. A commemorative booklet honouring Dr Leela Gogoi was released during the programme and made available online.

Also read: Assam: Workshop on ‘Practical Approaches to GST 2.0’ held at Gargaon College