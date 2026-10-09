Assam: Workshop on ‘Practical Approaches to GST 2.0’ held at Gargaon College

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SIVASAGAR: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Gargaon College organised a one-day workshop on ‘Practical Approaches to GST 2.0’ in collaboration with the Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM) on Wednesday. The workshop marked the first academic collaborative initiative under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Gargaon College and PIBM, aimed at promoting practical and skill-based learning.

The workshop was organised to provide students with practical knowledge of Goods and Services Tax (GST), with emphasis on recent developments under GST 2.0. It also sought to bridge the gap between theoretical concepts taught in classrooms and their practical application in taxation, accounting, commerce, business, and economic activities. Around 45 students from the Departments of Commerce and Economics participated in the workshop.

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